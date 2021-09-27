THE CULTURE WARS ARE A ROUT:

Stories have power. Alban's martyrdom has inspired generations of Christian believers. It underlines the cost of being a follower of Christ and being willing to suffer for him. Christians regard Jesus's death and resurrection as the greatest true story ever told.





The Harry Potter stories have entertained and entranced millions. Some Christians, initially suspicious, have traced the themes of sacrifice, of the struggle between good and evil, and other Christian parallels in the books. The author, JK Rowling, has talked about her faith.





In these days, increasing numbers of people are sadly unaware of the Bible and the stories it contains. They may have only a vague knowledge of the story of Christ's life, his death and resurrection. Few could explain the deep and lasting impact of his death on the cross.





As Christians, we are encouraged to keep telling this story, to stay rooted in the Bible - and to illustrate it in ways that connect with modern people.





Many millions are familiar with the Harry Potter series. A recent BBC radio programme looked at the religious symbolism in the books . It concluded: "What makes the Harry Potter series so universally lovable is the way that, regardless of our cultural or religious experience, readers can draw their own messages of hope, love and goodness from the books."





I recently heard a leading Christian speaker having to explain carefully the story of Legion, the man who, in Mark's Gospel, had demons exorcised from him by Jesus. And yet she referred easily to the Dementors in Harry Potter, "preying upon young people, sucking out their joy and hope."



