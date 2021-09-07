THE CRACKER CUOMO:

September 7, 2021
Florida accounts for nearly a quarter of new U.S. COVID-19 deaths (PETER WEBER, 9/07/21, The Week)
August was Florida's deadliest month of the COVID-19 pandemic. With a new batch of delayed COVID-19 deaths reported Monday, Florida lost more than 6,600 people to the coronavirus in August, an average of 213 deaths a day. The newest seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in Florida, 346, amounts to 23 percent of the 1,498 deaths recorded in the entire U.S. each day, according COVID-19 data compiled by The Washington Post.
