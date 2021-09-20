September 20, 2021

THE BLUE BRAND:

Cops Are Giving Out 'Not Reaching Pouches.' Twitter Calls Them 'Don't Murder Me' Bags. (Emma Ockerman, September 20, 2021, VICE News)

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has a new plan to keep drivers safe during traffic stops: clear, plastic holders called "not-reaching pouches" that put a person's driver's license and insurance information in plain view so a cop doesn't think they're grabbing  something more nefarious. 

But some people are grimly dubbing the devices--which drivers can keep on their air vent--"please-don't-execute-me pouches" or a "don't-murder-me pouches."

Posted by at September 20, 2021 4:48 PM

  

« "...THE KINDNESS OF OTHERS": | Main | SUPER ON BRAND: »