THE BLUE BRAND:

The city of Philadelphia will pay $2 million to a Black woman who was pulled from a car, beaten by officers and had her toddler used for social media fodder by the police union, officials said.





Nursing aide Rickia Young was headed home in the early morning hours of Oct. 27, 2020, when she unknowingly drove into a large protest over the police killing of Walter Wallace Jr.





She tried to make a three-point turn to get away from the tense scene when officers smashed out her windows with their batons, according to her attorneys.