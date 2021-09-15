September 15, 2021
THE BLUE BRAND:
Philadelphia to pay $2M to Black woman beaten by officers, separated from toddler during unrest (David K. Li, 9/14/21, NBC News)
The city of Philadelphia will pay $2 million to a Black woman who was pulled from a car, beaten by officers and had her toddler used for social media fodder by the police union, officials said.Nursing aide Rickia Young was headed home in the early morning hours of Oct. 27, 2020, when she unknowingly drove into a large protest over the police killing of Walter Wallace Jr.She tried to make a three-point turn to get away from the tense scene when officers smashed out her windows with their batons, according to her attorneys.
She's one of those "rioters" your rightwing friends tell you about.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 15, 2021 8:28 AM