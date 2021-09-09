THAT WAS EASY:

"[The Taliban] have shown flexibility, and they have been businesslike and professional in our dealings with them in this effort. This is a positive first step," US National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said in a statement.





UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said some 13 UK nationals were among the passengers.





"We are grateful to our Qatari friends for facilitating a flight carrying 13 British nationals from Kabul to safety in Doha today," Raab said in a statement.





"We expect the Taliban to keep to their commitment to allow safe passage for those who want to leave," he added, noting that Qatar has acted as the "central intermediary" between the Taliban and the international community in recent years.