September 19, 2021
THAT ALONE MAKES BREXIT WORTHWHILE:
After Brexit, Britain Plans a Return to Imperial Measurements (TOBIAS CARROLL, 9/19/21, Inside Hook)
According to a new article by Jenny Gross at The New York Times, Great Britain has announced its intention to return to the system of imperial measurements that it's used in the past. What does that mean, in practice? As Gross writes, shops in the U.K. would be able to sell good measured in pounds and ounces only, rather than showing measurements in the metric system as well.
Another victory in the Long War.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 19, 2021 3:57 PM