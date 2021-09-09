September 9, 2021
THANKS, W:
Morocco: Liberal parties rout ruling Islamists in elections (Deutsche Welle, 9/09/21)
Two liberal parties on Thursday celebrated victory in Moroccan elections.The National Rally of Independents (RNI) and Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM) won 97 and 82 seats respectively, according to preliminary results with most of the votes counted.The Islamist party which headed a ruling coaliltion in the country for the past decade, the Justice and Development Party (PJD), saw its support collapse from 125 to just 12 seats.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 9, 2021 12:00 AM