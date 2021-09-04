THANKFULLY, DEFEATING DONALD ENDED THE MUSLIM BAN:

Stephen Miller seemed floored by the idea, raised during a fall Cabinet meeting in 2018, of keeping open the doors for Afghan allies and other Middle East refugees to enter the US.





"What do you guys want?" Miller, then a top adviser to President Donald Trump, asked incredulously, according to one person in the room. "A bunch of Iraqs and 'Stans across the country?"





His words stunned many in the meeting, but they were no accident. Under Miller's guidance, several sources told CNN, the Trump administration was purposefully slow-walking the entry of all refugees -- including allies who aided American soldiers in Afghanistan.







