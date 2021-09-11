TAX WHAT YOU DON'T WANT, NOT WHAT YOU DO:

An economy-wide carbon tax would raise a significant amount of revenue. The Treasury modeled a $49-per-metric-ton carbon tax that would rise at a two percent real rate to $70 per metric ton over a decade. Such a carbon tax would raise approximately $2.2 trillion in net revenue over ten years. In a recent op-ed, Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) wrote that he is concerned about America's national debt levels and rising inflation, and called for "a strategic pause" on the reconciliation legislative bill. If not adding to the current national debt is a priority, Democratic lawmakers should view a carbon tax as an important source of revenue to fund the Democratic spending priorities in the reconciliation package.





A carbon tax incentivizes decarbonization efficiently and effectively. It prices the negative externality imposed on society from the consumption of carbon-intensive goods. Levying a carbon tax is also a great alternative to command-and-control climate regulations. It is more economically efficient and less vulnerable to administrative and legal challenges than regulations.





A border-adjusted carbon tax would level the playing field between U.S. and foreign producers, and encourage them to decarbonize their production processes. Border adjustment is a common mechanism used in different types of taxes, such as a value-added tax. Coupled with a domestic tax, a border adjustment taxes all domestic consumption by levying an import tax on imported goods and providing an export rebate for exported goods. A border-adjusted carbon tax would ensure importers are subject to the same tax burden as domestic producers, and U..S exporters are exempted from the carbon tax. It is an effective way to preserve U.S. producers' competitiveness if America were to enact a unilateral carbon tax.