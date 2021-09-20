September 20, 2021
SUPER ON BRAND:
How to Make an Anti-Vax Protest Even Worse: Blackface (Zoe Richards, Sep. 20, 2021, Daily Beast)
A staff member at an elementary school in Newberg, Oregon, came to work on Friday in blackface and allegedly claimed she was portraying Rosa Parks as part of a protest against a vaccine mandate for school staff.Details of the incident at Mabel Rush Elementary School were relayed to The Newberg Graphic by an unnamed staff member, who said that Lauren Pefferle, a special education assistant, had used iodine to darken her face and called herself Rosa Parks while protesting mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for school staff in Oregon.A spokesperson for the school district declined to comment on the motivation of the staff member to The Daily Beast, but confirmed that an employee had worn blackface, which was "unacceptable."
Not Nikki Minaj?
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 20, 2021 6:18 PM