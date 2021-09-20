SUPER ON BRAND:

A staff member at an elementary school in Newberg, Oregon, came to work on Friday in blackface and allegedly claimed she was portraying Rosa Parks as part of a protest against a vaccine mandate for school staff.





Details of the incident at Mabel Rush Elementary School were relayed to The Newberg Graphic by an unnamed staff member, who said that Lauren Pefferle, a special education assistant, had used iodine to darken her face and called herself Rosa Parks while protesting mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for school staff in Oregon.





A spokesperson for the school district declined to comment on the motivation of the staff member to The Daily Beast, but confirmed that an employee had worn blackface, which was "unacceptable."