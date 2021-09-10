SUNUNU 2022:





New Hampshire's economy ranks No. 5 in the country and No. 1 in the Northeast, according to a 247Wallstreet analysis released on Wednesday.





Then on Thursday, Wallethub rated New Hampshire's COVID-19 workforce recovery the third-best in the nation since the start of the pandemic. Only Florida and South Carolina posted faster recoveries, based on the decline in weekly unemployment claims.





New Hampshire had a 91.48 percent decline in weekly jobless claims since the start of the pandemic. No other New England state was in the top 10. Maine, the closest, ranked 13th with an 84.09 percent decline.





"Responsible economic policies and fiscal management pay off, said Taylor Caswell, commissioner of the Department of Business and Economic Affairs. "Our COVID response, the investments we've prioritized, and the pro-growth policies we've pursued have given us the result we see here."



