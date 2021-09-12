September 12, 2021
SUBVERSION IS EASY; GOVERNING IS HARD:
Afghan police return to work alongside Taliban at airport (AFP, 12/09/2021)
On Sunday, an AFP correspondent at the airport saw border police members deployed at several checkpoints outside the main buildings of the airport, including the domestic terminal."I came back to work yesterday more than two weeks after being sent home," one of the police force members told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity."I received a call from a senior Taliban commander who asked me to come back," another officer said."Yesterday was great, so happy to serve again."The Taliban say they have granted a general amnesty to everyone who worked for the former government -- including the army, police and other security branches.
