September 3, 2021
SPEAKING OF LOUSY JOBS REPORTS...:
Al-Qaida, Islamic State group struggle for recruits (Charles Kurzman, September 3, 2021, The Conversation)
As strange as it may sound, revolutionary Islamist groups suffer from recruitment problems as any other organization does. My research on Islamist terrorism has found that al-Qaida and its rival offshoot, the Islamic State group, have long had chronic difficulties replenishing their ranks.These groups complain about their recruitment problems frequently. "We are most amazed that the community of Islam is still asleep and heedless while its children are being wiped out and killed everywhere and its land is being diminished every day," al-Qaida wrote in one of its online publications in 2004. It is a sentiment that the group has repeated over many years.The Islamic State group has also expressed disappointment in Muslims' lack of militancy. In June 2017, for example, it published an article in an online magazine criticizing Muslims who "drag the tail of shame" by remaining "safe in your homes, secure with your families and wealth" instead of joining the revolutionary movement. The problem, according to a November 2017 article in the Islamic State's online daily newspaper, is "love of life and hatred of death," a "disease of weakness whose final result will be the supremacy of the enemy over the Muslims."
