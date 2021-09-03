SPEAKING OF LOUSY JOBS REPORTS...:

As strange as it may sound, revolutionary Islamist groups suffer from recruitment problems as any other organization does. My research on Islamist terrorism has found that al-Qaida and its rival offshoot, the Islamic State group, have long had chronic difficulties replenishing their ranks.





These groups complain about their recruitment problems frequently. "We are most amazed that the community of Islam is still asleep and heedless while its children are being wiped out and killed everywhere and its land is being diminished every day," al-Qaida wrote in one of its online publications in 2004. It is a sentiment that the group has repeated over many years.



