SOMETIMES NOTHIN' IS A REAL COOL HAND:

The escape bolted public opinion in a way not seen for years. Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh told journalists that every prisoner wishes to be free and that Israel should free all prisoners. When Al Jazeera reporter Guevara Budeiri was asked about security coordination, she said that there was no coordination at all with the Israelis. The combination of Fatah and Islamic Jihad -- a collaboration that used to be strong -- has reignited ideas of combined acts of resistance.





After initially holding off on arresting relatives of the escapees in the hope that they can listen in on conversations with the prisoners, Israel arrested parents and brothers of the detainees. A number of family members whose relatives are in jail told Al-Monitor that the imprisoned relatives are likely to be held for information gathering, pressure on the escapees and might be used possibly as human shields if a battle with armed prisoners takes place.



