September 2, 2021
SOME FOLKS JUST NEED KILLIN', EH?:
Remington Subpoenas Report Cards of Five Children Killed in Sandy Hook Shooting (Matthew Gault & Jason Koebler, September 2, 2021, Vice News)
Gun company Remington has subpoenaed the report cards, attendance records, and disciplinary records of five kindergarten and first grade students murdered in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, according to new court filings in a civil lawsuit filed against the company.
