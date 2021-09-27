SIC TRANSIT NORDSTREAM:

At 14 percent, the Green Party achieved the best result in the party's history and is set to become the third strongest camp in the next federal parliament, with gains of about five percentage points compared to 2017. [...]





All major parties vowed to make climate action a central focus of the next government. Current finance minister Scholz, who emerged as the surprise favourite among voters during the campaign, said it was his intention to form a climate government that would speed up renewables expansion.





Laschet said Germany needed "a coalition for more sustainability in every sense, in climate action and finances." He added the government had a responsibility for future generations. "We have to meet this responsibility better than so far, in particular in climate action." The Greens' Annalena Baerbock said: "This country needs a climate government, that is the result of this election."



