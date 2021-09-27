September 27, 2021
SIC TRANSIT NORDSTREAM:
Germany heads for three-party government with climate focus after tight elections (Soren Amelung and Benjamin Wehrmann, 27 September 2021, Renew Economy)
At 14 percent, the Green Party achieved the best result in the party's history and is set to become the third strongest camp in the next federal parliament, with gains of about five percentage points compared to 2017. [...]All major parties vowed to make climate action a central focus of the next government. Current finance minister Scholz, who emerged as the surprise favourite among voters during the campaign, said it was his intention to form a climate government that would speed up renewables expansion.Laschet said Germany needed "a coalition for more sustainability in every sense, in climate action and finances." He added the government had a responsibility for future generations. "We have to meet this responsibility better than so far, in particular in climate action." The Greens' Annalena Baerbock said: "This country needs a climate government, that is the result of this election."NGOs also said the election will result in more climate action. "It's already clear: The climate is the winner of this election," said Kai Niebert, president of the environmental umbrella organisation DNR. "It's no longer a green topic, but one of all democratic parties."
Putin, petrophiles hardest hit.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 27, 2021 12:00 AM