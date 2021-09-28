September 28, 2021
SCRATCH AN IMMIGRATION OPPONENT, FIND AN ANTI-SEMITE (profanity alert):
Echoes Of Pittsburgh Synagogue Massacre In Carlson's Slander Of Soros (Matt Gertz, September 28 | 2021, Media Matters)
[H]ours after ADL called for his firing, Carlson singled out Jewish financier and philanthropist George Soros for his role in promoting the resettlement of Afghans "without the consent of the people who live there," through the group Welcome.US. According to Carlson, Soros' motivation is that he "hate[s] this country and want[s] to destroy it.""It doesn't matter what you want, you're just a citizen," Carlson spat. "Shut up. George Soros is richer than you, he decides what you get."Carlson added that Soros and the Clintons, Bushes, and Obamas, who are honorary co-chairs of the group, "have no idea who we are because they know nothing about the country." He concluded by promising more reporting in the future about what he learned in Hungary, where Viktor Orbán, the country's autocratic leader touted by Carlson, has waged a years-long war on Soros and his organizations.
