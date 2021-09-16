September 16, 2021
"SAW A PEANUT STAND, HEARD A RUBBER BAND":
All-electric aircraft from Rolls-Royce completes maiden flight in Britain (Anmar Frangoul, 9/15/21, CNBC)
In a statement, the company said the aircraft's trip on Wednesday marked "the beginning of an intense flight-testing phase" that would involve the collection of performance data on its electrical power and propulsion system.According to Rolls-Royce, the airplane -- dubbed the "Spirit of Innovation" -- utilized a 400 kilowatt electric powertrain "with the most power-dense battery pack ever assembled for an aircraft." Eventually, the firm wants the aircraft's speed to exceed 300 miles per hour.
