"SAW A PEANUT STAND, HEARD A RUBBER BAND":

In a statement, the company said the aircraft's trip on Wednesday marked "the beginning of an intense flight-testing phase" that would involve the collection of performance data on its electrical power and propulsion system.





According to Rolls-Royce, the airplane -- dubbed the "Spirit of Innovation" -- utilized a 400 kilowatt electric powertrain "with the most power-dense battery pack ever assembled for an aircraft." Eventually, the firm wants the aircraft's speed to exceed 300 miles per hour.