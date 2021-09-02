September 2, 2021
RESUMING THE EVACUATION:
Qatar team in Kabul arrive to restart airport operations (The New Arab, 02 September, 2021)
A Qatari aircraft landed in Kabul Wednesday carrying a technical team to discuss the resumption of airport operations after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, according to a source with knowledge of the matter. [...]The source said the goal was to resume flights for both humanitarian aid and to provide freedom of movement, including the resumption of evacuation efforts.Arab media on Twitter cited a Taliban spokesman as saying they had "officially asked Qatar to help with managing the airport as soon as possible".
