RACE TO THE BOTTOM:





Tennessee is one of several states that has laws banning CRT from schools, and a chapter of Moms for Liberty, led by Robin Steenman (whose child attends private school) has been reporting the schools of Williamson County for violating the gag rule. But the spreadsheet of objections seems to fall far outside the issues of historic and systemic racism in the US. Objections include books about poisonous lizards, Johnny Appleseed, Greek and Roman mythology, and owls. One respondent objects to a book about Galileo because there is no "HERO of the church" to contrast with their persecution of the astronomer. This group has also objected to a book about Ruby Bridges because it offered no "redemption" for the protestors who screamed at a child trying to go to school.





In York, PA, the school board "froze" a list of books, including books like Brad Metzler's children's book I Am Rosa Parks. After student protests (and national attention) the board relented.





But the anti-CRT movement is increasingly broadening to attack anything that conservative parents don't like in schools.