September 5, 2021
PITY THE POOR PETROPHILES:
Automakers gear up for an all-electric future (JOSHUA POSANER, September 1, 2021, Politico)
Europe's carmakers have their orders: Electrify or die.That automotive ultimatum landed during the summer on both sides of the Atlantic amid efforts to green up transportation. It put to rest a long-festering argument over which technology will be dominant for decarbonizing passenger vehicles but sparked a fresh political struggle over the terms and pace of transition."I think it is fair to say that there is no other option for global automakers than to transition quickly to electric vehicles," said Peter Mock, a researcher at the International Council on Clean Transportation who tracks the auto industry.
Your next car will be a Volt.
