OUR TWO ANTI-LIFE PARTIES:

According to EPIC director Michael Greenstone, when considered across the global population, air pollution is robbing people of 17 billion years of life expectancy.





"It may be impossible to think of some other feature of our lives that we have caused that is robbing all of us of so much wellness and life. And that's just the reduction of life expectancy, people while they're alive they're leading sicker lives," Greenstone told Axios.





Per the report, in many areas, air pollution is an even bigger public health threat than tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS and cigarette smoking.