September 22, 2021
OUR TALIBAN:
FBI director: Domestic terrorism cases have surged since 2020 (Ivana Saric, 9/21/21, Axios)
In his testimony, Wray explained that there are two primary groups of threats the bureau focuses on - homegrown violent extremists radicalized by foreign terrorist organizations and ideologies, and domestic violent extremists, who are radicalized by racial hatred or anti-government sentiments.Wray said that while the amount of homegrown violent extremists has remained fairly steady over the past few years, the number of domestic violent extremists has been rising exponentially since the spring of 2020."For the past 16, 18 months or so, we have more than doubled our domestic terrorism caseload from about 1,000 to around 2,700 investigations," Wray said, adding that "we have surged personnel to match, more than doubling the amount of people working that threat than the year before."
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 22, 2021 12:00 AM