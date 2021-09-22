OUR TALIBAN:

In his testimony, Wray explained that there are two primary groups of threats the bureau focuses on - homegrown violent extremists radicalized by foreign terrorist organizations and ideologies, and domestic violent extremists, who are radicalized by racial hatred or anti-government sentiments.





Wray said that while the amount of homegrown violent extremists has remained fairly steady over the past few years, the number of domestic violent extremists has been rising exponentially since the spring of 2020.



