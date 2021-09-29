September 29, 2021
NOT YOUR FATHER'S TALIBAN:
Taliban to implement monarch-era Constitution in Afghanistan (MEMO, September 28, 2021)
Abdul Hakim Sharaey made the announcement in a meeting with China's Ambassador to Kabul Wang Yu, according to a statement on the Facebook page of the Justice Ministry."The Islamic Emirate (Afghanistan under Taliban rule) will implement the constitutional law of the former King Mohammad Zahir Shah for a temporary period without any content that contradicts Islamic law and the principles of the Islamic Emirate," said the statement.
