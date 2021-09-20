September 20, 2021
NOT WHETHER, JUST HOW:
How to think about 'institutional racism' (J. Budziszewski, Sep 20, 2021, MercatorNet)
Meaning four. Some institutions are racist because they pursue policies and practices that have a different effect on different races even though they don't target any of them deliberately.As before, if there is a problem here it lies with the policies and practices, not with the institutions per se. But is there a problem here? That depends on what is meant by having a different effect.Consider two cases. Although I wouldn't call a policy racist that for purely actuarial reasons denied health insurance coverage for sickle cell anemia, it would certainly be racially calloused, and ought to be reformed because it would defeat the social purpose of health insurance. On the other hand, although black youths are statistically more likely to commit certain kinds of crimes, in this case the problem lies with behavior. We don't need to stop arresting people who commit crimes, although we ought to use the same standards for every race.
