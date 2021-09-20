NOT WHETHER, JUST HOW:

Meaning four. Some institutions are racist because they pursue policies and practices that have a different effect on different races even though they don't target any of them deliberately.

As before, if there is a problem here it lies with the policies and practices, not with the institutions per se. But is there a problem here? That depends on what is meant by having a different effect.

