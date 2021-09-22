NOT EVEN THE KAREN CARPENTER VERSION:

Booker called Scott just before noon on Wednesday to tell him the negotiations were over. The call came after a meeting on Tuesday between the trio where Booker and Bass presented a drastically scaled-back proposal, according to a source familiar with the negotiations.





"Unfortunately, even with this law enforcement support and further compromises we offered, there was still too wide a gulf with our negotiating partners and we faced significant obstacles to securing a bipartisan deal," Booker said.





Booker's "skinny" proposal, obtained by NBC News, didn't include some of the main sticking points, including qualified immunity. It addressed less controversial issues, such as a database of officer misconduct and terminations, ban of no-knock warrants and mental health support for police officers. It also included an executive order signed by President Donald Trump that would allow the Department of Justice to create a police accreditation standard.