NOT EVEN CLOSE:

While it is cliche for political figures to portray themselves as being "as American as apple pie," President Joe Biden has long advertised another selling point: He's also as Irish as a pint of Guinness (despite being, like his predecessor, a teetotaler).

More so than any president since John F. Kennedy -- the only other Catholic to hold the office -- Biden's Irish heritage is central to his public persona. He is so strongly identified with it that Sarah Palin, famously, could not get his name right. During prep sessions for their 2008 vice presidential debate, she kept referring to him as Senator O'Biden, according to an account given by a campaign aide. His Secret Service codename, meanwhile, is Celtic.