NOT DONALD IS THE LOWEST THRESHOLD IMAGINABLE:

Chuck Schumer ripped him. So did members of the Congressional Black Caucus, Hispanic Caucus, Asian Pacific American Caucus and Progressive Caucus, 17 Democratic attorneys general, and a host of other advocacy groups across the country.





This week's cavalcade of outrage directed at President Joe Biden's handling of Haitian migrants at the U.S. southern border was as fierce as it was uncharacteristic.





Taken together, the scathing criticism revealed the growing political cost of the disconnect between Biden's promise of a fair and humane immigration system and his use of a Trump-era public health order to kick out migrants -- a crack in the Democratic coalition that threatens the party's morale and unity in advance of the 2022 midterms.