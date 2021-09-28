NO ONE JUST HATES MEXICANS:

Texas added 4 million people in the last decade, and 95 percent of that growth came from surges in Hispanic, Black, and Asian-American populations. Hispanics were an especially fast-growing group in the state: There are 2 million more Hispanics in the state than there were a decade ago, the equivalent of three House seats' worth of population. Hispanics now make up 39.3 percent of Texas' population, just behind Anglos (Texans' term for non-Hispanic whites), at 39.8 percent. But Republicans didn't draw even one of Texas' two new House seats to be Hispanic-majority.





Domingo Garcia, the president of the League of United Latin American Citizens, accused Republicans of "protecting incumbents by disenfranchising Hispanic voters" and promised that if this map is passed, his organization would sue to try to keep it from becoming law.