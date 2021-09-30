NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

A GOP flier distributed to homes in the Virginia suburbs of Washington depicts the Jewish Democratic candidate for the House of Delegates at a table stacked high with gold coins, a pairing of images of Jewish candidates with money that has proliferated in political attack ads in recent years. [...]





Similar depictions of Jewish candidates reveling in cash in recent election cycles have drawn condemnations from Jewish groups. Most of the attacks have targeted Jewish Democrats, although in one instance, a Republican Jewish nominee was targeted by Democrats.





One of Helmer's fundraising emails in the 2019 election condemned the recent spike in antisemitic attacks and accused his opponent, a longtime incumbent, of ignoring it. It showed Helmer celebrating his son's bar mitzvah. Helmer's grandmother spoke at his swearing-in in 2020 about her joy, as a Holocaust survivor, at witnessing her grandson's election to public office.



