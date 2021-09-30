September 30, 2021
NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:
GOP flier in Virginia House race shows Jewish Democrat and a pile of gold coins (RON KAMPEAS, SEPTEMBER 30, 2021, JTA)
A GOP flier distributed to homes in the Virginia suburbs of Washington depicts the Jewish Democratic candidate for the House of Delegates at a table stacked high with gold coins, a pairing of images of Jewish candidates with money that has proliferated in political attack ads in recent years. [...]Similar depictions of Jewish candidates reveling in cash in recent election cycles have drawn condemnations from Jewish groups. Most of the attacks have targeted Jewish Democrats, although in one instance, a Republican Jewish nominee was targeted by Democrats.One of Helmer's fundraising emails in the 2019 election condemned the recent spike in antisemitic attacks and accused his opponent, a longtime incumbent, of ignoring it. It showed Helmer celebrating his son's bar mitzvah. Helmer's grandmother spoke at his swearing-in in 2020 about her joy, as a Holocaust survivor, at witnessing her grandson's election to public office.Helmer also said that the way the original photograph was made grainy in the photoshopped mailer appeared to accentuate his nose. Helmer, a veteran, also noted that the photoshopped version erased the West Point insignia on his jacket.
How else can they stop George Soros?
