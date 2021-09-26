September 26, 2021
NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:
Matt Gaetz calls the ADL 'racist' after it again calls on Tucker Carlson to step down for promoting white supremacist conspiracy theory (BEN SALES, SEPTEMBER 26, 2021, JTA)
Rep. Matt Gaetz called the Anti-Defamation League "racist" after it again called on Fox News host Tucker Carlson to be fired for promoting the white supremacist "Great Replacement" conspiracy theory.Gaetz, the Republican congressman from Florida, also endorsed the conspiracy theory.On his popular show Wednesday, Carlson trumpeted the idea that Democrats are working to bring foreigners into the United States in order to weaken the voting power of white people. He said,"this policy is called the 'Great Replacement,' the replacement of legacy Americans with more obedient people from far-away countries."The "Great Replacement" is a term used by white supremacists who (falsely) claim that Jews are orchestrating the replacement of white people in western countries with nonwhite immigrants. It has inspired multiple antisemitic and extremist attacks, including the 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue shooting. A year earlier, white supremacists marching in Charlottesville, Virginia infamously chanted "Jews will not replace us."This is not the first time Carlson has promoted this conspiracy theory. In April, the ADL called on him to be fired after he sad that "the Democratic Party is trying to replace the current electorate, the voters now casting ballots, with new people, more obedient voters from the Third World."
Jews are acceptable to the Right to precisely the extent that it's a question of oppressing Palestine and nuking Iran.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 26, 2021 12:00 AM