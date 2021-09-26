NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:





Rep. Matt Gaetz called the Anti-Defamation League "racist" after it again called on Fox News host Tucker Carlson to be fired for promoting the white supremacist "Great Replacement" conspiracy theory.





Gaetz, the Republican congressman from Florida, also endorsed the conspiracy theory.





On his popular show Wednesday, Carlson trumpeted the idea that Democrats are working to bring foreigners into the United States in order to weaken the voting power of white people. He said,"this policy is called the 'Great Replacement,' the replacement of legacy Americans with more obedient people from far-away countries."





The "Great Replacement" is a term used by white supremacists who (falsely) claim that Jews are orchestrating the replacement of white people in western countries with nonwhite immigrants. It has inspired multiple antisemitic and extremist attacks, including the 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue shooting. A year earlier, white supremacists marching in Charlottesville, Virginia infamously chanted "Jews will not replace us."



