September 22, 2021
NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:
Pushed off mainstream platforms, QAnon's antisemitism spiked (Arno Rosenfeld, September 21, 2021, The Forward)
Antisemitism within QAnon has intensified in recent months, with the movement's most popular supporter praising Hitler and other influencers posting increasingly blatant anti-Jewish messages on social media.The shift is documented in a new report from the Anti-Defamation League in what it describes as one of the most comprehensive studies to date on the role of antisemitism in the sprawling QAnon conspiracy theory and social movement, which organized around the belief that the Democratic party is controlled by Satan-worshipping pedophiles.
You really don't want to listen to Trumpists free to speak their minds.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 22, 2021 12:00 AM