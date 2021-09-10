NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

In polls taken since early August, when the Afghan army and government began to collapse, Democrats have said consistently and decisively that the United Should accept Afghan refugees. But fewer than half of Republicans--on average, about 35 percent--have agreed. A week ago, in a Yahoo News survey, nearly two-thirds of Republicans said the United States wasn't "doing enough to get at-risk Afghans out of Afghanistan safely," but only one-third said the refugees should "be allowed to come to the United States."





The closer to home these questions get, the more Republicans squirm. Two weeks ago, in a Politico/Morning Consult survey, more than 70 percent of Republicans said the United States should help Afghan civilians with "evacuation from Afghanistan" and "relocation to countries other than the U.S." When the poll asked about helping these civilians with "relocation to the U.S.," Democrats overwhelmingly supported the idea, but Republicans narrowly opposed it. And when Republicans were asked about helping the Afghans with "relocation to my state," their opposition increased.