September 16, 2021
NO ONE FLIES AEROFLOT:
'A stab in the back': France rebukes Australia after it ditches submarine deal (Silvia Amaro, 9/16/21, cnbc)
France is not holding back showing its disappointment with Australia after it abruptly ended a submarine contract in order to sign a new deal with the U.S. and U.K."It was a stab in the back. We had established a relationship of trust with Australia. This trust has been betrayed," Jean-Yves Le Drian, France's minister for foreign affairs, told radio station FranceInfo Thursday morning.
The Long War has been a rout for 200 years.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 16, 2021 7:37 AM