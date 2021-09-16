September 16, 2021

NO ONE FLIES AEROFLOT:

'A stab in the back': France rebukes Australia after it ditches submarine deal (Silvia Amaro, 9/16/21, cnbc)

France is not holding back showing its disappointment with Australia after it abruptly ended a submarine contract in order to sign a new deal with the U.S. and U.K.

"It was a stab in the back. We had established a relationship of trust with Australia. This trust has been betrayed," Jean-Yves Le Drian, France's minister for foreign affairs, told radio station FranceInfo Thursday morning.

The Long War has been a rout for 200 years. 

