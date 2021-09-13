NAVIES ARE A WASTE OF MONEY:

.

The 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron (85th TES), part of the 53rd Wing at Eglin Air Force Base (AFB), Florida has been conducting tests that were designed to determine how an air-to-surface weapon could be used against targets on the water. During the tests, which were conducted last month, three Boeing F-15E Strike Eagle fighters demonstrated a series of new tactics, techniques and even procedures that included the dropping of modified GBU-31 Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAMS) on moving and stationary maritime targets.