MAZEL TOV:

Eleven years ago, the Anti-Defamation League surprised many by opposing an Islamic center planned for Lower Manhattan, blocks from the World Trade Center site of the September 11 terrorist attacks, even as its leader denounced anti-Muslim bigotry.





Now, the ADL's CEO says the position, taken four years before he joined the US civil rights organization, was a mistake.





"We were wrong, plain and simple," Jonathan Greenblatt wrote in an op-ed published Saturday morning on CNN.