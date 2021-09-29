September 29, 2021
KIDS THESE DAYS:
Stop taking selfies and having fun, Taliban tells its members (Times of Israel, 9/29/21)
Afghanistan's new defense minister has chastised junior Taliban fighters for "damaging" the Islamist group's status by taking selfies, wearing stylish clothes, sightseeing and generally having too much fun.Since the Taliban took over the country on August 15, its members have been observed riding bumper cars in amusement parks, touring Kabul's zoo and enjoying a series of other attractions many of them have never encountered previously.
