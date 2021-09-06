JOINT OPERATIONS:

The United States has evacuated four American citizens from Afghanistan via a land route, an official told reporters accompanying US Secretary of State on his flight to Qatar.





"This is the first overland evacuation facilitated by the State Department," the official said, but did not clarify which countries the Americans had transited through or arrived in. He added that the Taliban were aware of the move and had not hindered it. [...]





Washington has said it is closely monitoring a promise by the militants not to interfere with the departure of US citizens and allies.