September 2, 2021
JOINT OPERATIONS:
U.S. presses Pakistan as Afghan crisis spirals, leaked docs show (NAHAL TOOSI, 09/02/2021, Politico)
The Biden administration is quietly pressing Pakistan to cooperate on fighting terrorist groups such as ISIS-K and Al Qaeda in the wake of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.In response, Pakistan -- long accused by U.S. officials of aiding the Afghan Taliban -- has hinted that Islamabad deserves more public recognition of its role in helping people now fleeing Afghanistan, even as it has downplayed fears of what Taliban rule of the country could mean
