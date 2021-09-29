September 29, 2021
IT'S NOT A SOVEREIGN STATE YET:
Taliban says US drones must stop entering Afghanistan (The New Arab, 29 September, 2021)
The Taliban on Wednesday warned of consequences if the United States did not stop flying drones over Afghan airspace."The US has violated all international rights and laws as well as its commitments made to the Taliban in Doha, Qatar, with the operation of these drones in Afghanistan," the Taliban said in a statement on Twitter.
First the self-determination, then the sovereignty.
