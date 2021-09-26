IT'LL NEVER FLY, ORVILLE:

New technology coming out of UNC Chapel Hill could change everything about how vaccines are administered.





Scientists at UNC and Stanford created a 3-D printed vaccine patch that's as small as the tip of your finger.





The vaccine patch uses microneedles just long enough to attach to the skin. From there, the vaccine directly targets immune cells in the skin.





The brains behind the new vaccine patch said it creates an immune response 10 times stronger than a typical vaccine injection that sends its contents into muscle.





The skin patch is also painless, can be self-administered and doesn't need to be kept in the freezer. All of those advantages, according to the patch creators, should mean the patches are more efficient and easier to distribute all around the world.