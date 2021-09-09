September 9, 2021
IT'LL BE VIRTUALLY 100% BY 2025:
Australia smashes renewables record again, hits 58.3 per cent on main grid (Giles Parkinson, 9 September 2021, Renew Economy)
Australia has easily beaten its previous record for the share of renewables on its main grid, reaching 58.3 per cent just after noon on Thursday - and also setting a new record for the share of wind and solar in the grid.The new record, according to data from OpenNEM, was set at 12.30pm, and easily beat the previous record of 57.3 per cent set just a few days earlier. More importantly, it occurred on a weekday. Such records are usually set on weekends when industrial use is lower.
Joe's announcement yesterday was ridiculously out of touch even by his standards.
