IT REQUIRES FORCE, NOT PERSUASION:
CNBC poll shows very little will persuade unvaccinated Americans to get Covid shots (Robert Towey, 9/10/21, CNBC)
Americans who are unvaccinated against Covid-19 are largely driven by a mistrust of the government and fears over vaccine side effects, and there is very little that can be done to persuade them to get the shots, a new CNBC/Change Research poll reveals.Change Research surveyed 1,775 respondents for CNBC from Aug. 30 to Sept. 2 about Americans' views on Covid vaccines, President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and other issues.Among the 29% of U.S. voters who are unvaccinated, 83% say they do not plan to get the lifesaving shots, the survey shows.
No shoes, no shirt, no shot, no service.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 11, 2021 7:09 AM