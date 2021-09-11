IT REQUIRES FORCE, NOT PERSUASION:





Americans who are unvaccinated against Covid-19 are largely driven by a mistrust of the government and fears over vaccine side effects, and there is very little that can be done to persuade them to get the shots, a new CNBC/Change Research poll reveals.





Change Research surveyed 1,775 respondents for CNBC from Aug. 30 to Sept. 2 about Americans' views on Covid vaccines, President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and other issues.





Among the 29% of U.S. voters who are unvaccinated, 83% say they do not plan to get the lifesaving shots, the survey shows.