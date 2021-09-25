September 25, 2021
IT IS THE BIBLE TALE:
Meteor destroyed ancient city, likely inspired Bible tale of Sodom, study finds (Times of Israel, 9/25/21)
An ancient civilization in the Dead Sea area was wiped out by an apparent "airburst" meteor explosion with the force of a nuclear weapon that destroyed cities and salted the earth some 3,600 years ago, leaving it uninhabitable for centuries, scientists said in a study published this week, and postulated it could have inspired the biblical account of the destruction of Sodom.
