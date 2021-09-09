IT HAD TO BE VAGUE ENOUGH TO ONLY APPLY TO BLACKS:

U.S. District Judge Mark Walker called the laws "vague and overbroad" and said that the bill would make it hard for protestors to know if they are in violation of the new law.





"[We] are happy that the safety of Black organizers will be protected and that a person of power saw what we saw - the law is unjust," Dream Defenders press secretary Jessika Ward told Axios.





"We as an organization just want every to feel safe when they are speaking up for what is right - in this case, it's violence against Black and brown people by the hands of police," Ward added.