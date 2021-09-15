INSURRECTION IS EASY; GOVERNING IS HARD:

One Taliban source told BBC Pashto that Mr Baradar and Khalil ur-Rahman Haqqani - the minister for refugees and a prominent figure within the militant Haqqani network - had exchanged strong words, as their followers brawled with each other nearby.





A senior Taliban member based in Qatar and a person connected to those involved also confirmed that an argument had taken place late last week.





The sources said the argument had broken out because Mr Baradar, the new deputy prime minister, was unhappy about the structure of their interim government.





The row also reportedly stemmed from divisions over who in the Taliban should take credit for their victory in Afghanistan.





Mr Baradar reportedly believes that the emphasis should be placed on diplomacy carried out by people like him, while members of the Haqqani group - which is run by one of the most senior Taliban figures - and their backers say it was achieved through fighting.





Mr Baradar was the first Taliban leader to communicate directly with a US president, having a telephone conversation with Donald Trump in 2020. Before that, he signed the Doha agreement on the withdrawal of US troops on behalf of the Taliban.





Meanwhile, the powerful Haqqani network is associated with some of the most violent attacks that have occurred in Afghanistan against Afghan forces and their Western allies in recent years. The group is designated by the US as a terrorist organisation.





Its leader, Sirajuddin Haqqani, is the interior minister in the new government.





Rumours about a fallout have been spreading since late last week, when Mr Baradar - one of the best-known faces of the Taliban - disappeared from public view. There was speculation on social media that he might have died.





The Taliban sources told the BBC that Mr Baradar had left Kabul and travelled to the city of Kandahar following the row.