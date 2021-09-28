INFORMATION WANTS TO BE FREE:

Former president Donald Trump lost a years-long arbitration battle against writer, reoccurring former Apprentice star and onetime White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman late last week.





The decision by the American Arbitration Association is dated Sept. 24 but was released to the interested parties on Monday.





The ruling puts the kibosh on Trump campaign efforts to enforce a nondisclosure agreement against Manigault Newman after she penned Unhinged, a tell-all memoir about her scandal-ridden, tumultuous and brief stint in government. The campaign also objected to her releasing an audio file of then-White House chief of staff John Kelly and for making certain allegedly disparaging remarks about Trump himself during another T.V. show.





Trump's campaign sought millions for those alleged violations of the NDA's non-disparagement clause. Manigault Newman and her legal team fought back-seeking to have the arbitration lawsuit dismissed on summary judgment based on various legal grounds.