INCELS IN CELLS:

A militia group leader, who was convicted of the 2017 bombing of a mosque outside of Minneapolis that "terrorised" the Somali community it served, was sentenced on Monday to 53 years in prison.





Emily Claire Hari, 50, was found guilty in December, after a five-week trial, on five federal charges related to the pipe bombing of the Dar al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, Minnesota, while worshipers were in the building for morning prayers. No one was hurt in the bombing.





"Emily Claire Hari, 50, formerly known as Michael Hari, was sentenced to life in prison for the Aug. 5, 2017, bombing of the Dar al-Farooq (DAF) Islamic Center in Bloomington, Minnesota", the US Department of Justice said in a statement.