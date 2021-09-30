IMPORTING THE SUPERIOR CITIZENS:

The detailed study by the Latino Donor Collaborative, a non-profit organization researching Latino issues, was unveiled at the L'attitude conference in San Diego. L'attitude seeks to connect venture capitalists with startups and pressure media to diversify.





The study found that the 2019 U.S. Latino gross domestic product of $2.7 trillion had spiked from $2.1 trillion in 2015 and $1.7 trillion in 2010.





The GDP growth from 2010 to 2019 for U.S Latinos outpaced Germany, the United Kingdom and Japan.





Over the past two years, the growth of Latino GDP averaged 5.63%, double the rate of the broader U.S. economy.