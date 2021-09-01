IMPORTING THE SUPERIOR CITIZENRY:

Vietnamese-Americans who came to the U.S. as refugees more than 40 years ago and their children are mobilizing to help Afghans with whom they feel a kinship at the chaotic end of another lengthy war in Asia.





One group in Seattle is aiming to find 75 Vietnamese-American families to host arriving Afghan families. The president of an Ohio auto-parts company said he wants to hire newly arrived refugees. Others are organizing to provide housing and cash donations.





Participants said they see the loosely organized effort as a way to pay forward the help Americans offered them and their families decades ago.





"The situation in Afghanistan, it reminded Vietnamese refugees that many people helped them come here," said Nam Loc Nguyen, a former refugee who evacuated Saigon in 1975.